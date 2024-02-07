9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $240.67. 563,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,497. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

