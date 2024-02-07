9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,278 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,371. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
