9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

TGT traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,770. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.