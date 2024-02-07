9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

