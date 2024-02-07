9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 70,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

