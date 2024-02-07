A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $27.11

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $26.00. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 133,477 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $600.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

