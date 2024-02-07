Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.25

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 2230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

