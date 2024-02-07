ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,490,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

