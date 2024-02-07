Acala Token Price Up 19.3% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $84.24 million and $6.94 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.27 or 0.99546078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00196939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09542064 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,929,088.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

