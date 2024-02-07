Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.