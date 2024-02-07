Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

ADX opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.