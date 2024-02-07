Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
ADX opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
