Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.75

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 16471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Adeia Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adeia news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of Adeia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Adeia by 635.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

