Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $10.56 on Wednesday, reaching $617.70. The company had a trading volume of 782,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,066. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.92 and its 200 day moving average is $565.62. The company has a market cap of $279.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.