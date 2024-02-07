Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.60, but opened at $96.55. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 89,745 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

