aelf Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.08 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $409.84 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001514 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,915,612 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.