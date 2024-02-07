Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $3.23. Aemetis shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 285,206 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Aemetis Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

