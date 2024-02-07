Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the asset manager will earn $5.13 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,748,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

