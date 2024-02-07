Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.030-5.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

