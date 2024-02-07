AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, February 9th (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 422.62% and a negative return on equity of 161.57%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 425,936 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 693,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

