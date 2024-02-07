AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, February 9th (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.56.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 422.62% and a negative return on equity of 161.57%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
