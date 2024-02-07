AIFG Consultants Ltd. Invests $208,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAUG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:FAUG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,696 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

