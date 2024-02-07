AIFG Consultants Ltd. Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. 1,831,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,604. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.