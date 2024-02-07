AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 5,630 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYBL. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $188,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $461,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 71,973 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.