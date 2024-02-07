Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average is $278.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

