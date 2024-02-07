Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Shares of APD opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.00.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

