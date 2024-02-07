Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-1.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

