Alliance Global Partners Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Neutral

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $395.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $135.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $58,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $58,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,469.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $338,146. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 39.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

