Alliance Global Partners Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Neutral

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $395.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.92.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $135.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 39.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pangaea Logistics Solutions
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.