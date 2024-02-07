Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 313,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.