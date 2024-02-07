Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. 2,156,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.