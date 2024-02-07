Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. 2,662,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

