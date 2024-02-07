Allred Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. 2,083,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.