Allred Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.