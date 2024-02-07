Allred Capital Management LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 375,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,362. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

