Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 394,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 253,481 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 43,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 322,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 7,601,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,035,025. The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

