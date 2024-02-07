Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

BA stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,352,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

