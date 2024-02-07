Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

MMM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. 1,992,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,025. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

