Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,514,000 after acquiring an additional 222,183 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 219.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.