Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

