Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 96.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,113,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

