Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,316,434. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.