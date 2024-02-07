Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.83. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 222,713 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Alphamin Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of C$108.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alphamin Resources Corp. will post 0.1666667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

