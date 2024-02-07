AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,801 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.20. 671,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

