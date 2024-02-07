AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 584,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,997. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

