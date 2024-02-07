AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 618 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,522 shares of company stock worth $2,800,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $125.52. 354,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,543. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

