AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.04. 1,669,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,263. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.91 and a 200-day moving average of $517.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

