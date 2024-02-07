AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 119,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

