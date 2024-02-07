AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AAON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,155. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

