AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $249.98. 719,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,274. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.77 and its 200-day moving average is $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

