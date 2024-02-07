AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 223,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,161. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.18.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.