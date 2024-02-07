AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,411. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194,380.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,556,726.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

