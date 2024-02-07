AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

